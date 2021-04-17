Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Second World War
  4. Traitor or triple agent? The WW2 spy Mathilde Carré
All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Traitor or triple agent? The WW2 spy Mathilde Carré

Roland Philipps tells the story of Mathilde Carré, the French secret agent whose life took an extraordinary turn after her betrayal to the Germans

Roland Philipps tells the story of Mathilde Carré

Published:

Author Roland Philipps talks about his latest book, Victoire: A Wartime Story of Resistance, Collaboration and Betrayal, which recounts the extraordinary exploits of Mathilde Carré, a double – possibly even triple – agent in the Second World War.

Advertisement

Roland Philipps is the author of Victoire: A Wartime Story of Resistance, Collaboration and Betrayal (Bodley Head, 2021)

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Download as MP3

spotify-podcast-badge-blk-grn-330x80

Advertisement

US_UK_Apple_Podcasts_Listen_Badge_RGB-ba30c1b-2

Tags

More on: France

Roland Philipps tells the story of Mathilde Carré
Learn more about this subject
Try 3 issues for only £5

Save up to 72% and get your first 6 issues for only £9.99!

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You may like

Police and railwaymen assist some of the 800 evacuee children as they leave Ealing Broadway station, London, for the country on 1st September 1939 (Photo by Getty Images)
Second World War

Britain goes to war

Canadian troops returning from the combined operations raid at Dieppe. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
Second World War

The Library Britain and France: Empires under fire

Expelled Germans leaving Poland's western territories
Second World War

“The war without an end”: what happened in Europe after VE Day?

A decoy rubber tank such as those used by the Allies during WW2.
Second World War

Masters of disguise: the story of the Allies’ WW2 ‘Ghost Army’