WW2 the big questions: final stages of the conflict
From D-Day to the atom bomb, Laurence Rees guides listeners through the closing stages of the Second World War
Published: May 1, 2023 at 7:29 am
How risky were the D-Day landings? What sealed the downfall of Nazi Germany? And why did the US decide to drop atom bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki? In the final episode of our five-part series tackling the big questions of the Second World War, historian Laurence Rees joins Rachel Dinning to explore the final stages of the conflict.
Authors
Rachel DinningPremium Content Editor
