WW2 the big questions: the Holocaust
Historian Laurence Rees charts the devastating course of the Holocaust
Published: April 24, 2023 at 7:37 am
How did the Nazis’ poisonous antisemitic rhetoric eventually culminate in the systematic mass-murder of millions? In the fourth episode of our five-part series tackling the big questions of the Second World War, historian Laurence Rees joins Rachel Dinning to chart the course of the Holocaust – from its origins to its devastating conclusion
Authors
Rachel DinningPremium Content Editor
