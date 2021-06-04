All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
Britain’s secret Jewish commandos
Leah Garrett tells the story of X-troop, a group of Jewish commandos who became one of Britain’s most potent weapons against the Nazis
Published:
X-troop was a World War Two commando unit with a difference – it was made up of German and Austrian Jews who’d fled to Britain and were desperate to take the fight to the Nazis. Historian Leah Garrett tells the story of how X-troop became one of Britain’s most potent weapons in the drive to liberate western Europe.
Leah Garrett is the author of X Troop: The Secret Jewish Commandos Who Helped Defeat the Nazis (Vintage, 2021)
