All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
17th-century London: a city shaped by catastrophe
Margarette Lincoln reveals how a century that saw plague, fire, revolution and civil war transformed England’s capital
Published:
Author Margarette Lincoln talks about her latest book, London and the 17th Century, which describes how a period blighted by plague, fire, revolution and civil war helped transform London into one of the world’s great cities.
Margarette Lincoln is the author of London and the 17th Century: The Making of the World’s Greatest City (Yale, 2021)
How to download the HistoryExtra podcast