17th-century London: a city shaped by catastrophe

Margarette Lincoln reveals how a century that saw plague, fire, revolution and civil war transformed England’s capital

Margarette Lincoln reveals how a century that saw plague, fire, revolution and civil war transformed England’s capital. (Image by Getty Images)

Published:

Author Margarette Lincoln talks about her latest book, London and the 17th Century, which describes how a period blighted by plague, fire, revolution and civil war helped transform London into one of the world’s great cities.

Margarette Lincoln is the author of London and the 17th Century: The Making of the World’s Greatest City (Yale, 2021)

