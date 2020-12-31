Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine, BBC History Revealed and BBC World Histories Magazine

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Stuart
  4. Bonnie Prince Charlie: hero or coward?

Bonnie Prince Charlie: hero or coward?

Jacqueline Riding considers whether the Jacobite prince was a valiant freedom fighter, or a haughty coward

Jacqueline Riding considers whether the Jacobite prince was a valiant freedom fighter, or a haughty coward. (Image by Getty Images)

Ever since he led a failed Jacobite rebellion against the British crown in 1745, Bonnie Prince Charlie has divided opinion. To his supporters, he was a courageous freedom fighter; to his detractors, a gutless popinjay. On the 300th anniversary of his birth, Jacqueline Riding considers the controversial prince’s life and legacy.

Advertisement

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Download as MP3

spotify-podcast-badge-blk-grn-330x80

Advertisement

US_UK_Apple_Podcasts_Listen_Badge_RGB-ba30c1b-2

Tags

More on: Scotland

Jacqueline Riding considers whether the Jacobite prince was a valiant freedom fighter, or a haughty coward. (Image by Getty Images)
Learn more about this subject
History Magazines 50 subscription

Save a huge 50% off a subscription to your favourite history magazine

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You may like

The Battle of Bunker Hill
Georgian

From Scots Highlanders to German soldiers: the Europeans who fought on both sides of the War of American Independence

An illustration depicting the battle of Naseby, arguably one of the most significant land battles in British history. (Ann Ronan Pictures/Print Collector/Getty Images)
General Modern

20 battles that shaped Britain

The Hall of Mirrors at Versailles. (Photo by Thomas Coex/AFP/Getty Images)
Stuart

Q&A How much did it cost to build Versailles?

The regions of Britain in 1635, before the 1707 Acts of Union that united England and Scotland. (Photo by Universal History Archive/UIG via Getty Images)
General Modern

“The anglocentric view we have of British history is unsustainable,” says Misha Glenny