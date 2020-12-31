Bonnie Prince Charlie: hero or coward?
Jacqueline Riding considers whether the Jacobite prince was a valiant freedom fighter, or a haughty coward
Ever since he led a failed Jacobite rebellion against the British crown in 1745, Bonnie Prince Charlie has divided opinion. To his supporters, he was a courageous freedom fighter; to his detractors, a gutless popinjay. On the 300th anniversary of his birth, Jacqueline Riding considers the controversial prince’s life and legacy.
