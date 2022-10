Charles II was determined to seek revenge on the men who killed his father. During the Restoration period the regicides fled across the globe and were hunted down by the king’s allies, to be gruesomely executed for their part in Charles I’s death. Historical novelist Robert Harris tells Rhiannon Davies about his new book, Act of Oblivion, which follows the hunt for two Cromwellian colonels who signed the king’s death warrant.

Robert Harris is the author of Act of Oblivion (Cornerstone, 2022)