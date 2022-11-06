The gunpowder plot: everything you wanted to know
John Cooper tackles listener questions on the infamous plot to blow up parliament on 5 November 1605
Published: November 6, 2022 at 9:51 am
What drove a group of plotters to attempt to blow up the king on 5 November 1605? To what extent did the conspiracy sour relations between Protestants and Catholics? And why do we continue to be so fascinated by this extraordinary episode today? Speaking with Spencer Mizen, John Cooper answers listener questions about the gunpowder plot.
Watch | John Cooper answers: What was the Gunpowder Plot?
