What drove a group of plotters to attempt to blow up the king on 5 November 1605? To what extent did the conspiracy sour relations between Protestants and Catholics? And why do we continue to be so fascinated by this extraordinary episode today? Speaking with Spencer Mizen, John Cooper answers listener questions about the gunpowder plot.

Advertisement

Watch | John Cooper answers: What was the Gunpowder Plot?

Authors

Spencer MizenProduction Editor, BBC History Magazine

Spencer is production editor of BBC History Magazine

Advertisement
Advertisement

Save up to 40% when you subscribe today and receive a book of your choice worth up to £30 PLUS free access to HistoryExtra.com

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement