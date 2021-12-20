All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
The Stuart princess who could have deposed Charles I
Rhiannon Davies speaks to Nadine Akkerman about a beloved – but now widely forgotten – Stuart princess
Published:
Elizabeth Stuart was beloved by Protestants and Catholics, English and Scots alike. Many clamoured for her to replace her brother, Charles I, on the throne, and one admirer even commissioned a treasonous painting of her wearing the Tudor crown. Nadine Akkerman speaks to Rhiannon Davies about this fascinating and now largely forgotten figure.
Nadine Akkerman is the author of Elizabeth Stuart, Queen of Hearts (Oxford University Press, 2021)