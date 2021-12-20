History Extra logo
The Stuart princess who could have deposed Charles I

Published:

Elizabeth Stuart was beloved by Protestants and Catholics, English and Scots alike. Many clamoured for her to replace her brother, Charles I, on the throne, and one admirer even commissioned a treasonous painting of her wearing the Tudor crown. Nadine Akkerman speaks to Rhiannon Davies about this fascinating and now largely forgotten figure.

Nadine Akkerman is the author of Elizabeth Stuart, Queen of Hearts (Oxford University Press, 2021)

