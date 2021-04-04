Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Stuart
  4. The Great Fire of London: everything you wanted to know

The Great Fire of London: everything you wanted to know

Rebecca Rideal responds to listener questions about the devastating blaze that swept through the capital in 1666

The Great Fire of London, 2-5 September 1666 (Photo by Alamy)

Published:

How much damage did the Great Fire of London cause? How long did it take to put out? And did it really start in Pudding Lane? Rebecca Rideal responds to listener questions and popular internet search queries about the devastating blaze that swept through the capital in 1666.

Advertisement

Rebecca Rideal is the author of 1666: Plague, War, and Hellfire (Thomas Dunne Books, 2016)

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Download as MP3

spotify-podcast-badge-blk-grn-330x80

Advertisement

US_UK_Apple_Podcasts_Listen_Badge_RGB-ba30c1b-2

Tags

More on: United Kingdom

The Great Fire of London, 2-5 September 1666 (Photo by Alamy)
Learn more about this subject
Try 3 issues for only £5

Save up to 72% and get your first 6 issues for only £9.99!

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You may like

The Great Fire of London
Stuart

The Great Fire of London: how the ferocious blaze of 1666 destroyed the capital

Actress Sarah Bernhardt, who was personally invited by Oscar Wilde to play the title role in the upcoming London premiere of his play, 'Salomé'.
General Modern

6 of London theatre’s most notable historical scandals

explosions-2-a2611cd
Tudor

Accidental explosions: gunpowder in Tudor and Stuart London

An illustration depicting the Great Fire of London. (Getty Images)
Stuart

10 things you (probably) didn’t know about the Great Fire of London