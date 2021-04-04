The Great Fire of London: everything you wanted to know
Rebecca Rideal responds to listener questions about the devastating blaze that swept through the capital in 1666
Published:
How much damage did the Great Fire of London cause? How long did it take to put out? And did it really start in Pudding Lane? Rebecca Rideal responds to listener questions and popular internet search queries about the devastating blaze that swept through the capital in 1666.
Rebecca Rideal is the author of 1666: Plague, War, and Hellfire (Thomas Dunne Books, 2016)
