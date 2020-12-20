Accessibility Links

The history of Christmas: everything you wanted to know

Did Cromwell ban mince pies? And why does Santa wear red? George Goodwin responds to listener questions and internet search queries on festive history

Did Cromwell ban mince pies? And why does Santa wear red? George Goodwin responds to listener questions and internet search queries on festive history. (Image by Getty Images)

Did Cromwell ban mince pies? When did people first give Christmas presents? And why does Santa wear red? George Goodwin, historian and author of Christmas Traditions: A Celebration of Festive Lore, responds to listener questions and internet search queries about the history of the festive period.

