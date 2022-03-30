Life in Cromwell’s Britain
Anna Keay explores the dramatic decade between the execution of Charles I in 1649 and the restoration of the monarchy in 1660
Published: March 30, 2022 at 11:43 am
Anna Keay introduces Spencer Mizen to the dramatic decade between the execution of Charles I in 1649 and the restoration of the monarchy in 1660. She reveals what life was like under Oliver Cromwell, as Britain embarked on its experiment with republicanism.
Anna Keay is the author of The Restless Republic: Britain without a Crown (William Collins, 2022)
