Century of chaos: people & power in the 1600s
Jonathan Healey delves into the turbulent 17th century, which witnessed not only regicide and civil war, but also the political awakening of society as a whole
The 17th century was a turbulent time for England, overshadowed by a civil war, a coup and a regicide, not to mention the looming threats of terrorism, plague and witch panics. However, in the coffee shops and on the street corners of growing cities, the common people finally had their voices heard – and those voices were loud. Speaking with Emily Briffett, Jonathan Healey illuminates a revolutionary society that helped forge modern Britain.
Jonathan Healey is the author of The Blazing World: A New History of Revolutionary England (Bloomsbury, 2023)
