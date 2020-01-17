Accessibility Links

Puritans and the Mayflower

Stephen Tomkins discusses the rise of Puritanism in England and the origins of the Mayflower voyage to North America in 1620

Historian Stephen Tomkins (Photo by Fran Monks)

Author and journalist Stephen Tomkins discusses the rise of Puritanism in England and explains how state persecution led some Puritans to embark on the Mayflower voyage to North America in 1620

