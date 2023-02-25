Salem Witch Trials | HistoryExtra podcast series
Salem witch trialsEpisode 1: introduction. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Join us for the first episode of our series on the Salem witch trials, one of the most fascinating moments in American history…
Salem witch trialsEpisode 2: How events spiralled out of control. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
In order to understand why the Salem witch trials happened, we need to get to grips with how exactly things unfolded over the course of 1692.
Salem witch trialsEpisode 3: A ‘new Jerusalem’ on the edge of a wilderness. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
In 1692, Salem was a colonial outpost teetering on the edge of a precipice. In this episode we’ll explore what life was like in the New England settlement, and consider whether environmental pressures
Salem witch trialsEpisode 4: The pervasive power of puritanism. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Religion was a powerful force at play in the Salem settlement. It not only determined the villagers’ daily routine but their whole outlook on life, influencing how they saw their neighbours and giving shape to their fears
Salem witch trialsEpisode 5: Satanic sabbaths and supernatural sins. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
From flying witches to demonic familiars and translucent cats, the Salem villagers believed themselves plagued by a spectrum of supernatural terrors
Salem witch trialsEpisode 6: Chaos in the courtroom. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
The list of failings that could be levelled against the Salem justice system is substantial – from the acceptance of so-called ‘spectral evidence’ to the chaotic scenes that unfolded in the courtroom
Salem witch trialsEpisode 7: Quarrelsome neighbours & family tensions. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Salem was made up of a dense web of social connections – not all of which were harmonious. In fact, it was a community riven with fault lines that threatened to open up into great chasms of conflict
Salem witch trialsEpisode 8: Willful, weak-minded women?. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Fourteen of the 19 people hanged for witchcraft at Salem were women. So could their gender – or perhaps their transgression of gender norms – be part of the reason they were targeted?
Salem witch trialsEpisode 9: conclusion. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
After the witch trials were over, Salemites had to resume life as normal and come to terms with what had happened. Suspected witches had to go back to living alongside those who had accused them.