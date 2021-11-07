Salem witch trials podcast, episode 8: Willful, weak-minded women?
Fourteen of the 19 people hanged for witchcraft at Salem were women. So could their gender – or perhaps their transgression of gender norms – be part of the reason they were targeted?
Published:
Fourteen of the 19 people hanged for witchcraft at Salem were women. So could their gender – or perhaps their transgression of gender norms – be part of the reason they were targeted? And what about the five men hanged? In this episode we’ll try to unpick the complicated question of how gender impacted on the Salem witch trials.
Want to hear more? Browse the rest of the episodes in our series Investigating the Salem witch trials