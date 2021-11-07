History Extra logo
The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed
  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Stuart
  4. Salem witch trials podcast, episode 8: Willful, weak-minded women?

Salem witch trials podcast, episode 8: Willful, weak-minded women?

Fourteen of the 19 people hanged for witchcraft at Salem were women. So could their gender – or perhaps their transgression of gender norms – be part of the reason they were targeted?

Salem Web large

Published:

Fourteen of the 19 people hanged for witchcraft at Salem were women. So could their gender – or perhaps their transgression of gender norms – be part of the reason they were targeted? And what about the five men hanged? In this episode we’ll try to unpick the complicated question of how gender impacted on the Salem witch trials.

Advertisement

Download as MP3

Want to hear more? Browse the rest of the episodes in our series Investigating the Salem witch trials

Tags

More on: Religion

Salem Web large
Learn more about this subject
Subs Xmas 2021 sidebar

Subscribe to your favourite history magazine today and choose a book worth £25!

SUBSCRIBE NOW