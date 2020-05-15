Surviving the Great Plague
Vanessa Harding describes the events of the 1665 Great Plague and explains how people at the time sought to cope with the disease
As we grapple with the Covid-19 pandemic, historian Vanessa Harding describes the events of the Great Plague that afflicted London in 1665, and explains how people at the time sought to cope with the disease.
As we grapple with the Covid-19 pandemic, historian Vanessa Harding describes the events of the Great Plague that afflicted London in 1665, and explains how people at the time sought to cope with the disease.
How to download the History Extra podcast