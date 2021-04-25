These terms and conditions apply to the online virtual lectures (each an “event”) provided by Immediate Media Company Limited, a company registered in England and Wales under company number 05715415, with our registered office and main trading address at Vineyard House, 44 Brook Green, London W6 7BT (“we”, “us” or “Immediate”).

When you book to attend any of our events, you are agreeing to be bound by these terms and conditions. You should read these terms and conditions carefully before making a booking. We recommend that you save a copy of these terms and conditions for future reference.