15 minutes of fame: Malintzin, Aztec interpreter
Caroline Dodds Pennock explore the life and legacy of Malintzin, a Nahua woman who acted as Hernando Cortés’ translator during his conquest of the Aztec empire
By
Published: September 5, 2022 at 11:57 am
Subs offer
It’s the HistoryExtra podcast’s 15th birthday, and to celebrate, we’ve asked 15 historians to nominate a figure from history they think deserves their ‘15 minutes of fame’. In this episode, Dr Caroline Dodds Pennock nominates Malintzin. Speaking with Jon Bauckham, she discusses the life and legacy of this indigenous American woman who acted as Hernando Cortés’ translator during his conquest of the Aztec empire.
Advertisement
Browse more episodes about figures from history who deserve 15 minutes of fame
Authors
Advertisement
Advertisement
Save up to 42% when you subscribe today and receive a £10 M&S gift voucher PLUS free access to HistoryExtra.com
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement