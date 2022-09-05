History Extra logo
15 minutes of fame: Malintzin, Aztec interpreter

Caroline Dodds Pennock explore the life and legacy of Malintzin, a Nahua woman who acted as Hernando Cortés’ translator during his conquest of the Aztec empire

By
September 5, 2022
It’s the HistoryExtra podcast’s 15th birthday, and to celebrate, we’ve asked 15 historians to nominate a figure from history they think deserves their ‘15 minutes of fame’. In this episode, Dr Caroline Dodds Pennock nominates Malintzin. Speaking with Jon Bauckham, she discusses the life and legacy of this indigenous American woman who acted as Hernando Cortés’ translator during his conquest of the Aztec empire.

Authors

Jon Bauckham
