15 minutes of fame: Marguerite de Navarre, royal influencer

It’s the HistoryExtra podcast’s 15th birthday! To celebrate, we’ve asked 15 historians to nominate a figure from history they think deserves their ‘15 minutes of fame’. In this episode, Professor Suzannah Lipscomb nominates Marguerite de Navarre. Speaking with Emily Briffett, she reveals how this royal woman, sister of French King Francis I, had a major influence on both the Renaissance and Reformation.

