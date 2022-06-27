History Extra logo
15 minutes of fame: Marguerite de Navarre, royal influencer

Suzannah Lipscomb reveals why she thinks 16th-century royal influencer Marguerite de Navarre deserves to be better remembered today

Published: June 27, 2022 at 3:41 pm

It’s the HistoryExtra podcast’s 15th birthday! To celebrate, we’ve asked 15 historians to nominate a figure from history they think deserves their ‘15 minutes of fame’. In this episode, Professor Suzannah Lipscomb nominates Marguerite de Navarre. Speaking with Emily Briffett, she reveals how this royal woman, sister of French King Francis I, had a major influence on both the Renaissance and Reformation.

Professor Suzannah LipscombHistorian, author, and broadcaster

Suzannah Lipscomb is Emeritus Professor at the University of Roehampton, and the author of several books about the 16th century

