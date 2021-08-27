Behind the scenes of The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family
Owen Emmerson, who recently appeared on BBC docu-drama The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family, traces the clan’s meteoric rise – and crushing fall
Published:
Through canny political manoeuvrings and passionate affairs, the Boleyns catapulted themselves from the sidelines of the Tudor court to the very apex of power. Dr Owen Emmerson, who recently appeared in the BBC docudrama The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family, traces the clan’s meteoric rise – and crushing fall
How to download the HistoryExtra podcast