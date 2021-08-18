Accessibility Links

  Censorship: waging war on free speech
Censorship: waging war on free speech

Eric Berkowitz describes the lengths to which rulers – from the first Chinese emperor to Henry VIII – have gone to suppress freedom of speech

Eric Berkowitz describes the lengths to which rulers – from the first Chinese emperor to Henry VIII – have gone to suppress freedom of speech.

Humans have been attempting to stamp out free speech for millennia. Eric Berkowitz discusses the inglorious history of censorship – from the first Chinese emperor to Henry VIII – and explains why he believes that attempts to silence others never work.

Eric Berkowitz is the author of Dangerous Ideas: A Brief History of Censorship in the West, from the Ancients to Fake News (Westbourne Press, 2021)

