Censorship: waging war on free speech
Eric Berkowitz describes the lengths to which rulers – from the first Chinese emperor to Henry VIII – have gone to suppress freedom of speech
Published:
Humans have been attempting to stamp out free speech for millennia. Eric Berkowitz discusses the inglorious history of censorship – from the first Chinese emperor to Henry VIII – and explains why he believes that attempts to silence others never work.
Eric Berkowitz is the author of Dangerous Ideas: A Brief History of Censorship in the West, from the Ancients to Fake News (Westbourne Press, 2021)