The Dissolution: everything you wanted to know

Dr Hugh Willmott responds to listener questions on Henry VIII’s suppression of the monasteries in the 16th century

Dr Hugh Willmott responds to listener questions on Henry VIII’s suppression of the monasteries in the 16th century. (Image by Getty Images)

Published:

In this special live edition of our ‘everything you wanted to know’ series, Dr Hugh Willmott responds to listener questions about the suppression of the monasteries in the 16th century, exploring why Henry VIII targeted religious houses, how they were repurposed, and what happened to the monks and nuns that lived in them.

Watch this live recording as a video, exclusive to HistoryExtra.com:

