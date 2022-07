Sixteenth-century Europe was dominated by two female powerhouses: Elizabeth I of England and Catherine de Medici, the French Queen Mother. The two women had a tumultuous relationship, being sometimes friends and at other times foes, as Estelle Paranque reveals to Rhiannon Davies.

Advertisement

Estelle Paranque is the author of Blood, Fire and Gold: The story of Elizabeth I and Catherine de Medici (Ebury Digital, 2022)