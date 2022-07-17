The Inca empire: everything you wanted to know
Bill Sillar answers listener questions about the mighty South American empire
Published: July 17, 2022 at 11:39 am
What did an ordinary day in the Inca empire look like? How did the Inca count using knots? And why were stones so sacred to the civilization? In conversation with Emily Briffett, Bill Sillar answers listener questions on the mighty empire which dominated swathes of land in South America.
