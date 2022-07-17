History Extra logo
The Inca empire: everything you wanted to know

Bill Sillar answers listener questions about the mighty South American empire

Published: July 17, 2022 at 11:39 am
What did an ordinary day in the Inca empire look like? How did the Inca count using knots? And why were stones so sacred to the civilization? In conversation with Emily Briffett, Bill Sillar answers listener questions on the mighty empire which dominated swathes of land in South America.

Emily BriffettPodcast editorial assistant

Emily is HistoryExtra’s podcast editorial assistant. Before joining the BBC History team in 2021, Emily graduated with an MA in Public History from Royal Holloway, University of London

