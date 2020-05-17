Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine, BBC History Revealed and BBC World Histories Magazine

Everything you ever wanted to know about the English Reformation, but were afraid to ask

Diarmaid MacCulloch responds to listener queries and popular search enquiries about Henry VIII’s break from Rome and the seismic events that followed

Cloisters at Fountains Abbey, North Yorkshire (Photo by Dreamstime)

In the latest of our series tackling the big questions on major historical topics, historian Diarmaid MacCulloch responds to listener queries and popular search enquiries about Henry VIII’s break from Rome and the seismic events that followed.

How to download the History Extra podcast

How to download the History Extra podcast

Download as MP3

