Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine, BBC History Revealed and BBC World Histories Magazine

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Tudor
  4. Everything you ever wanted to know about the Tudors, but were afraid to ask

Everything you ever wanted to know about the Tudors, but were afraid to ask

In a bonus Sunday episode, Tracy Borman responds to listener queries and popular search enquiries about the 16th-century English royal dynasty

Tracy Borman discusses everything you wanted to know about the Tudors. (Photo by Alamy)

In the second of our new series tackling the big questions on major historical topics, historian and author Tracy Borman responds to listener queries and popular search enquiries about the 16th-century English royal dynasty.

Advertisement

How to download the History Extra podcast

Download as MP3

spotify-podcast-badge-blk-grn-330x80

Advertisement

US_UK_Apple_Podcasts_Listen_Badge_RGB-ba30c1b-2

Tags

More on: Elizabeth I

Tracy Borman discusses everything you wanted to know about the Tudors. (Photo by Alamy)
Learn more about this subject

You may like

Princess Elizabeth, later Queen', c1547, (1902). Portrait of the future Queen Elizabeth I (1533-1603) aged 14, before she was expected to be queen. Illustration, after a picture in the Royal Collection at Windsor Castle, from Henry VIII, by A F Pollard, published by Goupil and Co, (London, New York, Paris, Edinburgh, 1902). (Photo by The Print Collector/Print Collector/Getty Images)
Tudor

Did Thomas Seymour sexually abuse the teenage Princess Elizabeth?

James Shapiro discusses Shakespeare and America. (Images by Dreamstime)
Elizabethan

Shakespeare and America

A portrait of Queen Elizabeth I painted by Marcus Gheeraerts the Younger. (Photo by Universal History Archive/UIG via Getty Images)
Elizabethan

How Shakespeare rewrote history

A painting depicting a 16th century wedding feast. (Universal History Archive/UIG via Getty Images)
Elizabethan

The other Elizabethan England