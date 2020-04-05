Everything you ever wanted to know about the Tudors, but were afraid to ask
In a bonus Sunday episode, Tracy Borman responds to listener queries and popular search enquiries about the 16th-century English royal dynasty
In the second of our new series tackling the big questions on major historical topics, historian and author Tracy Borman responds to listener queries and popular search enquiries about the 16th-century English royal dynasty.
