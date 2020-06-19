Accessibility Links

Exclusive podcast: Nicola Tallis on the life of Margaret Beaufort

In this lecture recorded at BBC History Magazine’s 2019 History Weekend, historian Nicola Tallis explores the life of Tudor matriarch Margaret Beaufort

Historian Nicola Tallis

In this lecture recorded at BBC History Magazine's 2019 History Weekends – and available exclusively on HistoryExtra.com – historian Nicola Tallis explores the life of Tudor matriarch Margaret Beaufort, who became England's most powerful woman during the reign of her son, Henry VII.

