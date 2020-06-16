Francis Drake: slave trader
Following calls for statues of Drake to be removed for his role in the slave trade, Claire Jowitt explores a dark chapter in Tudor history
Sir Francis Drake was an English naval hero, famed for circumnavigating the globe and his role in defeating the Spanish Armada. But, he was also a slave trader. Following calls for statues of Drake to be removed, historian Claire Jowitt explores this dark chapter in Tudor history.
- How was Francis Drake involved in the slave trade and why has this part of his life and career been largely overlooked?
