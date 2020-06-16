Accessibility Links

Francis Drake: slave trader

Following calls for statues of Drake to be removed for his role in the slave trade, Claire Jowitt explores a dark chapter in Tudor history

English admiral Sir Francis Drake (1540-1596), circa 1585. (Photo by Getty Images)

Sir Francis Drake was an English naval hero, famed for circumnavigating the globe and his role in defeating the Spanish Armada. But, he was also a slave trader. Following calls for statues of Drake to be removed, historian Claire Jowitt explores this dark chapter in Tudor history.

Sir Francis Drake was an English naval hero, famed for circumnavigating the globe and his role in defeating the Spanish Armada. But, he was also a slave trader. Following calls for statues of Drake to be removed, historian Claire Jowitt explores this dark chapter in Tudor history.

