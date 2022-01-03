Goods & globalisation: merchants in Tudor & Stuart England

Between 1550 and 1650, English trade flourished as thousands of merchants sought out trading ventures across the globe. In conversation with Emily Briffett, Edmond Smith tracks the experiences of England’s merchants and explores how their efforts as a community shaped England’s relationship with the rest of the world.

Advertisement

Edmond Smith is the author of Merchants: The Community that Shaped England’s Trade and Empire, 1550–1650 (Yale University Press, 2021)