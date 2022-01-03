All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
Goods & globalisation: merchants in Tudor & Stuart England
Edmond Smith reveals how a tightly-woven merchant community helped bring about the globalisation of England between 1550 and 1650
Between 1550 and 1650, English trade flourished as thousands of merchants sought out trading ventures across the globe. In conversation with Emily Briffett, Edmond Smith tracks the experiences of England’s merchants and explores how their efforts as a community shaped England’s relationship with the rest of the world.
Edmond Smith is the author of Merchants: The Community that Shaped England’s Trade and Empire, 1550–1650 (Yale University Press, 2021)