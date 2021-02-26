Grace O’Malley: the fearless pirate queen of Ireland

But O’Malley’s position would not last long, as her husband died in 1583. Finding herself a widow again, she took what she was owed of her husband’s property and one of his castles in lieu of her dowry, and established herself with her army and ships at Rockfleet. Her ability to lead and command respect was evident in the number of who men followed her.

“When Gaelic law spurned her as a female chieftain, O’Malley ignored the political and social obstacles placed in her path…” says Chambers. “Such was her influence and power that she became an accepted matriarch, not merely to her own followers, but of neighbouring clans, whose own chieftains had either died or abandoned their obligations to protect their followers.”

The English, however, wished to put O’Malley in her place. Sir Richard Bingham, who was made governor of Connaught in 1584, became a lifelong enemy of O’Malley and her family, claiming that she was “nurse to all rebellions in the province for this forty years”. In 1586, O’Malley’s eldest son, Owen, was killed by Bingham’s brother; when a heartbroken O’Malley led a force against Bingham, she was lured into a trap and captured. At the age of 56, she was condemned to death, before her son- in-law, Richard, managed to persuade the English that he was not part of any rebellion and would keep O’Malley in his custody.

A royal appointment

In reality, once freed, both rejoined the rebels. In 1587, O’Malley took advantage of Bingham being sent away to visit his rival, the new Lord Deputy of Dublin, Sir John Perrot, who pardoned her for all her past offences, as well as those of her children. The official line now was that O’Malley would retire to live a quiet life and stop her plundering at sea. This was far from the truth.

In the summer of 1588, Bingham returned to Ireland amid fears that the Spanish Armada would find Irish supporters. Skirmishes between his forces and O’Malley’s continued for several years until he destroyed part of her fleet of galleys in the early 1590s.

Not one to admit defeat, O’Malley bypassed Bingham and appealed directly to his boss. Her first of many letters to Queen Elizabeth I show a mind as Machiavellian and sophisticated as that of Elizabeth and her court.