Henry VIII’s six wives: Secrets of the Tudor queens
Showing items 1 to 6 of 6
- Tudor
Catherine of Aragon: A woman born to rule. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
In this six-part series exclusively available to HistoryExtra subscribers, leading Tudor historians delve into the fascinating lives of each of Henry VIII’s iconic queens. In this episode, Dr Nicola Clark discusses Catherine of Aragon...
- Tudor
Anne Boleyn: From trailblazer to traitor. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
In this six-part series exclusively available to HistoryExtra subscribers, leading Tudor historians delve into the fascinating lives of each of Henry VIII’s iconic queens. In this episode, Dr Owen Emmerson discusses Anne Boleyn...
- Tudor
Jane Seymour: The queen Henry loved most?. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
In this six-part series exclusively available to HistoryExtra subscribers, leading Tudor historians delve into the fascinating lives of each of Henry VIII’s iconic queens. In this episode, Dr Nicola Tallis discusses Jane Seymour...
- Tudor
Anne of Cleves: The ultimate survivor. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
In this six-part series exclusively available to HistoryExtra subscribers, leading Tudor historians delve into the fascinating lives of each of Henry VIII’s iconic queens. In this episode, Dr Elizabeth Norton discusses Anne of Cleves...
- Tudor
Catherine Howard: Victim of the patriarchy. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
In this six-part series exclusively available to HistoryExtra subscribers, leading Tudor historians delve into the fascinating lives of each of Henry VIII’s iconic queens. In this episode, Kate McCaffrey discusses Catherine Howard...
- Tudor
Katherine Parr: Political powerhouse. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
In this six-part series exclusively available to HistoryExtra subscribers, leading Tudor historians delve into the fascinating lives of each of Henry VIII’s iconic queens. In this episode, Dr Estelle Paranque discusses Katherine Parr...