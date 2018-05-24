Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine, BBC History Revealed and BBC World Histories Magazine

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Tudor
  4. Jane Seymour: Henry VIII’s favourite queen

Jane Seymour: Henry VIII’s favourite queen

Alison Weir discusses the life and tragic death of the Tudor king’s third wife, who bore him his long-awaited male heir

Alison Weir discusses Jane Seymour on the HistoryExtra podcast. (Image by Getty Images)

Bestselling author and historian Alison Weir discusses the life and tragic death of the Tudor king’s third wife, who bore him his long-awaited male heir. Alison also reveals the challenges of recreating Jane for her new historical novel.

How to download the History Extra podcast

Bestselling author and historian Alison Weir discusses the life and tragic death of the Tudor king’s third wife, who bore him his long-awaited male heir. Alison also reveals the challenges of recreating Jane for her new historical novel.

Advertisement

How to download the History Extra podcast

Tags

More on: Henry VIII

(Illustration by Glen McBeth for BBC History Magazine)
Learn more about this subject

You may like

Fred Perry in action in the Wimbledon final in 1936. (Photo by Getty Images)
20th Century

Fred Perry: the icon and the outcast

The newly crowned Queen Elizabeth II
Medieval

Why has the British monarchy survived?

A Grand National Union Banner depicting president Abraham Lincoln and his running mate Andrew Johnson
General Modern

Lincoln: The vote that saved America

podcast-logo_v4_49-94ee000
Medieval

Tudor monarchs and a medieval civil war