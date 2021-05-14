All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
Katharine Parr: secrets of a Tudor survivor
Alison Weir discusses the varied and dramatic life of Henry VIII’s final wife, Katharine Parr
Published:
Historian and novelist Alison Weir discusses the life of Katharine Parr – from her relationship with the king to her secret faith and other marriages. Plus, Alison reflects on her recently completed Six Tudor Queens series, discussing how her opinions of Henry VIII’s wives changed during the writing process.
Alison Weir is the author of Six Tudor Queens: Katharine Parr, The Sixth Wife (Headline, 2021)
How to download the HistoryExtra podcast