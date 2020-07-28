Accessibility Links

The lost colony of Roanoke: History’s Greatest Mysteries

Misha Ewen delves into the mysterious disappearance of a group of English settlers in North America in the late 16th century

A c1590 map of English settlers landing at Roanoke Island. (Photo by Alamy)

All this week we are counting down the top five of our History’s Greatest Mysteries poll. In today’s episode, historian Misha Ewen delves into the mysterious disappearance of a group of English settlers in North America in the late 16th century.

How to download the History Extra podcast

Download as MP3

