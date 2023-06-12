Mary Rose | History Extra podcast series
Episode 1Raising the wreck.
In the first episode in our new series on the Mary Rose, we follow the extraordinary search for Henry VIII’s long-lost warship, which uncovered the wreck after almost 450 years
Episode 2The Tudor heyday of Henry VIII's warship.
In episode two of our new series on the Mary Rose, we revisit Henry’s VIII’s warship in its Tudor heyday – from the first shots fired to the vessel’s downfall
Episode 3The fatal final moments.
In episode three in our new series on the Mary Rose, we pick up the story of the battle of the Solent, joining Henry VIII’s forces as they face off against an enormous French invasion fleet
Episode 4Inside the Tudor treasure trove.
In episode four of our series on the Mary Rose, we crack open the Tudor treasure chest to uncover what artefacts dredged from the depths can tell us about life at sea in the 16th century
Episode 5The mysterious men on-board.
In episode five of our series on the Mary Rose, we investigate what the human remains found on-board the Mary Rosecan reveal about life in the Tudor period
Episode 6Protecting the wreck.
In episode six of our Mary Rose series, we explore the ship’s extraordinary afterlife, and the incredible conservation efforts to preserve the Tudor treasure trove for future generations