The Mary Rose: the Tudor heyday of Henry VIII’s warship
In episode two of our new series on the Mary Rose, we revisit Henry’s VIII’s warship in its Tudor heyday – from the first shots fired to the vessel’s downfall
The Mary Rose had a long life before its fighting days were brought to an abrupt end as it sank to the bottom of the Solent. Rewinding back almost 500 years, Emily Briffett speaks to Dr Tracy Borman and Dr Dominic Fontana to revisit the Mary Rose in its heyday – from the first shots fired, through the political crises of the early 16th century, right up to its downfall.
Authors
Emily is HistoryExtra’s podcast editorial assistant. Before joining the BBC History team in 2021, Emily graduated with an MA in Public History from Royal Holloway, University of London
