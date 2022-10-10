History Extra logo
The Mary Rose: the Tudor heyday of Henry VIII’s warship

In episode two of our new series on the Mary Rose, we revisit Henry’s VIII’s warship in its Tudor heyday – from the first shots fired to the vessel’s downfall

Published: October 10, 2022 at 12:54 pm
The Mary Rose had a long life before its fighting days were brought to an abrupt end as it sank to the bottom of the Solent. Rewinding back almost 500 years, Emily Briffett speaks to Dr Tracy Borman and Dr Dominic Fontana to revisit the Mary Rose in its heyday – from the first shots fired, through the political crises of the early 16th century, right up to its downfall.

