When the Mary Rose was rescued from the seafloor, it wasn’t just a large timber hull that was salvaged – more than 19,000 historical objects were dredged from the depths alongside it. These artefacts don’t just offer a window onto life aboard a 16th-century warship, they also tell a much greater story about the Tudor era. In this episode, we’re cracking open the treasure chest and peering inside, as Emily Briffett heads to the Mary Rose Museum to find out more from experts Hannah Matthews, Dr Alex Hildred and Christopher Dobbs.

Advertisement