The Mary Rose: inside the Tudor treasure trove
In episode four of our series on the Mary Rose, we crack open the Tudor treasure chest to uncover what artefacts dredged from the depths can tell us about life at sea in the 16th century
When the Mary Rose was rescued from the seafloor, it wasn’t just a large timber hull that was salvaged – more than 19,000 historical objects were dredged from the depths alongside it. These artefacts don’t just offer a window onto life aboard a 16th-century warship, they also tell a much greater story about the Tudor era. In this episode, we’re cracking open the treasure chest and peering inside, as Emily Briffett heads to the Mary Rose Museum to find out more from experts Hannah Matthews, Dr Alex Hildred and Christopher Dobbs.
Authors
Emily is HistoryExtra’s podcast editorial assistant. Before joining the BBC History team in 2021, Emily graduated with an MA in Public History from Royal Holloway, University of London
