Imagine yourself standing on-board the Mary Rose, surrounded by the crew – how do you picture the men around you? If you look at their faces, what do you see? In this episode, we’ll be introducing you to some of the crew who served on the Tudor warship. Speaking with Hannah Matthews, Dr Alex Hildred and Dr Onyeka Nubia, Emily Briffett investigates the secrets their bones have held for almost four and a half centuries.

Authors

Emily BriffettPodcast editorial assistant

Emily is HistoryExtra’s podcast editorial assistant. Before joining the BBC History team in 2021, Emily graduated with an MA in Public History from Royal Holloway, University of London

