HistoryExtra Masterclass: The Private Life of Elizabeth I with Tracy Borman

This talk takes the audience behind closed doors to explore the private life, loves and scandals of the Tudor era’s most celebrated monarch. Elizabeth I once declared: “A thousand eyes see all I do”. Interweaving eye-witness accounts with the Elizabeth’s own testimony, Tracy will cast new light on the vexed question of whether she really was the Virgin Queen and will explore her scandalous, fifty-year relationship with ‘Sweet Robin’, Robert Dudley, earl of Leicester’. She will also reveal other aspects of the queen’s private life: how she was dressed and washed, her eating and sleeping habits, hobbies and friends.

Advertisement

Tracy Borman is a best-selling author and historian, specialising in the Tudor period. Dr Borman has presented a number of history programmes for Channel 5. She is a regular contributor to BBC History Magazine and gives talks on her books across the country and abroad. She works part-time as joint chief curator of Historic Royal Palaces and as chief executive of the Heritage Education Trust.