HistoryExtra Masterclass: The Private Life of Elizabeth I with Tracy Borman
In the fifth and final session in our Tudor Royal Women Masterclass, Tracy Borman takes the audience behind closed doors to explore the private life, loves and scandals of Elizabeth I
This talk takes the audience behind closed doors to explore the private life, loves and scandals of the Tudor era’s most celebrated monarch. Elizabeth I once declared: “A thousand eyes see all I do”. Interweaving eye-witness accounts with the Elizabeth’s own testimony, Tracy will cast new light on the vexed question of whether she really was the Virgin Queen and will explore her scandalous, fifty-year relationship with ‘Sweet Robin’, Robert Dudley, earl of Leicester’. She will also reveal other aspects of the queen’s private life: how she was dressed and washed, her eating and sleeping habits, hobbies and friends.
Tracy Borman is a best-selling author and historian, specialising in the Tudor period. Dr Borman has presented a number of history programmes for Channel 5. She is a regular contributor to BBC History Magazine and gives talks on her books across the country and abroad. She works part-time as joint chief curator of Historic Royal Palaces and as chief executive of the Heritage Education Trust.
