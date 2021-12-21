History Extra logo
The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed
  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Tudor
  4. HistoryExtra Masterclass: The Private Life of Elizabeth I with Tracy Borman

HistoryExtra Masterclass: The Private Life of Elizabeth I with Tracy Borman

In the fifth and final session in our Tudor Royal Women Masterclass, Tracy Borman takes the audience behind closed doors to explore the private life, loves and scandals of Elizabeth I

MC_Tracy Borman Tudor New WL

Published:

This talk takes the audience behind closed doors to explore the private life, loves and scandals of the Tudor era’s most celebrated monarch. Elizabeth I once declared: “A thousand eyes see all I do”. Interweaving eye-witness accounts with the Elizabeth’s own testimony, Tracy will cast new light on the vexed question of whether she really was the Virgin Queen and will explore her scandalous, fifty-year relationship with ‘Sweet Robin’, Robert Dudley, earl of Leicester’. She will also reveal other aspects of the queen’s private life: how she was dressed and washed, her eating and sleeping habits, hobbies and friends.

Advertisement

Tracy Borman is a best-selling author and historian, specialising in the Tudor period. Dr Borman has presented a number of history programmes for Channel 5. She is a regular contributor to BBC History Magazine and gives talks on her books across the country and abroad. She works part-time as joint chief curator of Historic Royal Palaces and as chief executive of the Heritage Education Trust.

Browse all episodes in our Tudor Royal Women Masterclass with Tracy Borman

Authors

Tracy Borman

Tracy Borman

Social networks

Author, historian, joint Chief Curator of Historic Royal Palaces

Tracy Borman is a best-selling author and historian, specialising in the Tudor period. She works part-time as joint Chief Curator of Historic Royal Palaces and as Chief Executive of the Heritage Education Trust.

Rhiannon Davies

Rhiannon Davies

Social networks

Section editor, BBC History Magazine

Rhiannon Davies is section editor for BBC History Magazine and our Tudor ambassador, writing a fortnightly newsletter in which she shares the latest Tudor news, anniversaries and content with her audience. She also regularly appears on the award-winning HistoryExtra podcast.

Tags

More on: Elizabeth I

MC_Tracy Borman Tudor New WL
Learn more about this subject
Subs Jan 2022 Sidebar

Sav 50% when you subscribe to your favourite history magazine today

SUBSCRIBE NOW