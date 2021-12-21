History Extra logo
HistoryExtra Masterclass: Queens Consort with Tracy Borman

In the first session in our Tudor Royal Women Masterclass, Tracy Borman introduces the position of women in Tudor society…

Published:

This opening talk provides an introduction to the position of women in Tudor society, focusing primarily on the Tudor court. It tells the story of the first Tudor queen consort, Elizabeth of York, whose marriage to Henry VII united the warring Houses of York and Lancaster. It will also chart the tumultuous history of the most famous consorts of the Tudor era: the six wives of Henry VIII. In so doing, it will consider these women in their own right, not just in the context of their relationship with the much-married monarch.

Tracy Borman is a best-selling author and historian, specialising in the Tudor period. Dr Borman has presented a number of history programmes for Channel 5. She is a regular contributor to BBC History Magazine and gives talks on her books across the country and abroad. She works part-time as joint chief curator of Historic Royal Palaces and as chief executive of the Heritage Education Trust.

Browse all episodes in our Tudor Royal Women Masterclass with Tracy Borman

Tracy Borman

Tracy Borman

Author, historian, joint Chief Curator of Historic Royal Palaces

Tracy Borman is a best-selling author and historian, specialising in the Tudor period. She works part-time as joint Chief Curator of Historic Royal Palaces and as Chief Executive of the Heritage Education Trust.

Rhiannon Davies

Rhiannon Davies

Section editor, BBC History Magazine

Rhiannon Davies is section editor for BBC History Magazine and our Tudor ambassador, writing a fortnightly newsletter in which she shares the latest Tudor news, anniversaries and content with her audience. She also regularly appears on the award-winning HistoryExtra podcast.

