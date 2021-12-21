History Extra logo
HistoryExtra Masterclass: Queens Regnant with Tracy Borman

In the second session in our Tudor Royal Women Masterclass, Tracy Borman compares and contrasts the queenship of the three women who succeeded Edward VI

Henry VIII’s desire for a son drove him to have his first marriage annulled, execute his second wife and overturn the entire religious life of England. Yet his ‘precious jewel’, Edward VI, only reigned for six years, so the future of the Tudor dynasty hung on its female members. In this talk, Tracy compares and contrasts the queenship of the three women who succeeded Edward: the ‘Nine Days’ Queen’, Lady Jane Grey, his notorious elder half-sister, ‘Bloody Mary’, and Elizabeth I, who defied the contemporary prejudice against female rulers to become the most successful of all the Tudor monarchs.

Tracy Borman is a best-selling author and historian, specialising in the Tudor period. Dr Borman has presented a number of history programmes for Channel 5. She is a regular contributor to BBC History Magazine and gives talks on her books across the country and abroad. She works part-time as joint chief curator of Historic Royal Palaces and as chief executive of the Heritage Education Trust.

Tracy Borman

Tracy Borman

Author, historian, joint Chief Curator of Historic Royal Palaces

Rhiannon Davies

Rhiannon Davies

Section editor, BBC History Magazine

Rhiannon Davies is section editor for BBC History Magazine and our Tudor ambassador, writing a fortnightly newsletter in which she shares the latest Tudor news, anniversaries and content with her audience. She also regularly appears on the award-winning HistoryExtra podcast.

