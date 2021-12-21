History Extra logo
  HistoryExtra Masterclass: Women at Court with Tracy Borman

In the third session in our Tudor Royal Women Masterclass, Tracy Borman considers what life was like for the women who attended and served at the Tudor court

This talk considers what life was like for the women who attended and served at the Tudor court. It explores the various roles that women fulfilled and how they were able to exploit these for political, as well as financial gain. In so doing, it introduces a dazzling cast of characters: from Anne Boleyn’s infamous sister-in-law, Lady Rochford to Mary I’s cherished attendant, Jane Fool, and from loyal servants such Elizabeth I’s childhood nurse, Blanche Parry, to the so-called ‘flouting wenches’ such as Lettice Knollys and Bess Throckmorton who seduced her closest favourites.

Tracy Borman is a best-selling author and historian, specialising in the Tudor period. Dr Borman has presented a number of history programmes for Channel 5. She is a regular contributor to BBC History Magazine and gives talks on her books across the country and abroad. She works part-time as joint chief curator of Historic Royal Palaces and as chief executive of the Heritage Education Trust.

Tracy Borman

Tracy Borman

Author, historian, joint Chief Curator of Historic Royal Palaces

Tracy Borman is a best-selling author and historian, specialising in the Tudor period. She works part-time as joint Chief Curator of Historic Royal Palaces and as Chief Executive of the Heritage Education Trust.

Rhiannon Davies

Rhiannon Davies

Section editor, BBC History Magazine

Rhiannon Davies is section editor for BBC History Magazine and our Tudor ambassador, writing a fortnightly newsletter in which she shares the latest Tudor news, anniversaries and content with her audience. She also regularly appears on the award-winning HistoryExtra podcast.

