Novelist Kate Mosse on The City of Tears

Author Kate Mosse talks about her historical novel The City of Tears, the latest instalment in the Burning Chambers series, which transports readers back to the Wars of Religion in 16th-century France. She speaks about the challenges of balancing historical reality with exciting storylines, and about mining sources to reconstruct the everyday lives of ordinary women.

Kate Mosse is the author of The City of Tears (Mantle, 2021)

