The Ottoman “Age of Discovery”

Professor Marc David Baer discusses the Ottoman empire and its overlooked place in the “Age of Discovery”. (Image by Getty Images)

Published:

The “Age of Discovery” is traditionally known as a period between the 15th and 16th centuries, when European Christian powers sailed west and encountered lands and peoples previously unknown to them. However, speaking to David Musgrove, Professor Marc David Baer contends that this narrative overlooks the influential role of the Ottoman empire.

Marc David Baer is the author of The Ottomans: Khans, Caesars and Caliphs (Basic Books, 2021)

