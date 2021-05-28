Painting the Tudors: Hans Holbein the Younger

Having painted the cream of Tudor society, including King Henry VIII, Anne of Cleves and Thomas Cromwell, Hans Holbein the Younger’s work offers an unparalleled view into England’s court at the time. Franny Moyle delves into the famous painter’s work and the events that shaped it, from religious tensions in Europe to the toxic factionalism bubbling over in Henry’s court

Franny Moyle is the author of The King’s Painter: The Life and Times of Hans Holbein (Apollo, 2021)

