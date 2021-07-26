Q&A: What was the punishment of being ‘burnt in the hand’?

This punishment was laid down in Tudor times for those who successfully pleaded Benefit of Clergy, whereby members of the church found guilty of various felonies were spared the death sentence. In court, anyone could claim to be a member of the clergy; the test was reading out a passage from the Bible.

If they were successful (and many criminals with no clerical connections were!), they would then be ‘burnt in the hand’, meaning they were branded on the thumb. This was not always the only punishment; the sentence might also include imprisonment or transportation, for instance.