Shipwrecked in the Arctic: a 16th-century survival story

Journalist Andrea Pitzer discusses her latest book Icebound: Shipwrecked at the Edge of the World, which recounts the Arctic ordeal of Dutch explorer William Barents and his crew. In 1597, they set sail in a bid to find a North East passage to China, but spent nine months fighting off ravenous polar bears, extreme cold and a seemingly endless winter after becoming stranded in the ice.

Andrea Pitzer is the author of Icebound: Shipwrecked at the Edge of the World (Simon & Schuster, 2021)

