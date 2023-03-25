Six Wives | HistoryExtra podcast series
- Tudor
Six wives: Catherine of Aragon.
From beloved queen to defiant divorcee, Dr Nicola Clark and Dr Tracy Borman chart the fluctuating fortunes of Henry VIII’s first wife, Catherine of Aragon
Six wives: Anne Boleyn.
Dr Owen Emmerson and Dr Tracy Borman chart the dramatic rise and deadly fall of Anne Boleyn, revealing how she changed the course of English history
Six wives: Jane Seymour.
Dr Nicola Tallis and Dr Tracy Borman reveal why there was more to Jane Seymour than just being the wife who gave King Henry VIII a son
Six wives: Anne of Cleves.
Dr Elizabeth Norton and Dr Tracy Borman reveal how the woman commonly mocked as a “Flanders mare” actually led a full and fascinating life
Six wives: Catherine Howard.
Kate McCaffrey and Dr Tracy Borman chart the tragic story of Catherine Howard, Henry’s vivacious fifth wife, who was ultimately sent to the executioner’s block
Six wives: Katherine Parr.
Dr Estelle Paranque and Dr Tracy Borman reveal how Henry VIII’s last wife used her position to advance religious reform – and bolster her own power