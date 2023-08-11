I’m Rhiannon Davies, section editor for BBC History Magazine, and I write the fortnightly Tudor newsletter. In each newsletter I dive into a different Tudor theme – from what castles you should visit to learn more about Henry VIII’s six wives to how people entertained themselves in the evenings. Drawing on our extensive HistoryExtra archive, I spotlight features, podcasts, videos, quizzes and more that I think you’ll enjoy.

Having written this newsletter since 2020, I’ve unearthed some fabulous facts – though personally, I think the story about Anne of Cleves ransacking one of her former palaces after it was given to another courtier is still impossible to beat. Whether you fancy yourself a Tudor expert or want to escape into the past and learn something new, sign up now and join me every other Tuesday for your Tudor fix.

Rhiannon DaviesSection editor, BBC History Magazine

Rhiannon Davies is section editor for BBC History Magazine and our Tudor ambassador, writing a fortnightly newsletter in which she shares the latest Tudor news, anniversaries and content with her audience. She also regularly appears on the award-winning HistoryExtra podcast.

