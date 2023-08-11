Sign up to our Tudor history newsletter
Want to learn more about Tudor history? Sign up to our newsletter
I’m Rhiannon Davies, section editor for BBC History Magazine, and I write the fortnightly Tudor newsletter. In each newsletter I dive into a different Tudor theme – from what castles you should visit to learn more about Henry VIII’s six wives to how people entertained themselves in the evenings. Drawing on our extensive HistoryExtra archive, I spotlight features, podcasts, videos, quizzes and more that I think you’ll enjoy.
Having written this newsletter since 2020, I’ve unearthed some fabulous facts – though personally, I think the story about Anne of Cleves ransacking one of her former palaces after it was given to another courtier is still impossible to beat. Whether you fancy yourself a Tudor expert or want to escape into the past and learn something new, sign up now and join me every other Tuesday for your Tudor fix.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Authors
Subscribe to BBC History Magazine and receive a signed copy of 2023 edition Windrush: 75 years of modern Britain by Mike Phillips and Trevor Philips
As a print subscriber you will also get FREE access to HistoryExtra.com worth £34.99