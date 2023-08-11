I’m Rhiannon Davies, section editor for BBC History Magazine, and I write the fortnightly Tudor newsletter. In each newsletter I dive into a different Tudor theme – from what castles you should visit to learn more about Henry VIII’s six wives to how people entertained themselves in the evenings. Drawing on our extensive HistoryExtra archive, I spotlight features, podcasts, videos, quizzes and more that I think you’ll enjoy.

Advertisement

Having written this newsletter since 2020, I’ve unearthed some fabulous facts – though personally, I think the story about Anne of Cleves ransacking one of her former palaces after it was given to another courtier is still impossible to beat. Whether you fancy yourself a Tudor expert or want to escape into the past and learn something new, sign up now and join me every other Tuesday for your Tudor fix.